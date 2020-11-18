LPL Financial LLC Sells 566 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

