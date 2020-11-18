LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,705 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.90% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $32,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 634,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 623,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after buying an additional 186,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 206.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after buying an additional 300,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $85.26.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

