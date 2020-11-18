LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.64% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $42,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 94,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,840,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 84,750,567 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,041,000 after buying an additional 1,086,646 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,028,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,523,000 after buying an additional 848,784 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after buying an additional 495,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 414,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 224,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

