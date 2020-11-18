LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $53,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,757,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,391,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

