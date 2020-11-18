LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 142,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $40.82.

