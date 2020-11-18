Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKFLF opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Luk Fook Holdings has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

