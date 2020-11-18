Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.20

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 789303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.94.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.