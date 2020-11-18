M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho raised M3 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS MTHRF opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. M3 has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $78.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

