Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MCBC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

MCBC stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $272.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 456.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at $73,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

