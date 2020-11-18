Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGIC shares. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $699.34 million, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.15. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

