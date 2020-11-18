MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Update

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the October 15th total of 765,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 862,000 shares of company stock worth $12,231,250. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 844,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,732,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The stock has a market cap of $487.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 242.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.