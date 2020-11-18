Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MFC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.18.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$21.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.58 and a 1 year high of C$27.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

