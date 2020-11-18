Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.55

Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) (CVE:MXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 408425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

Max Resource Corp. (MXR.V) Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

