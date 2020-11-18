McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.
Shares of MCK opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.42. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.
In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $5,077,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 44.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 37.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in McKesson by 1,438.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
