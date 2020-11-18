McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

Shares of MCK opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.42. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $5,077,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 44.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 37.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in McKesson by 1,438.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

