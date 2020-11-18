MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 188.2% in October

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 188.2% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.