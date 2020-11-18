MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 188.2% in October

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 188.2% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.