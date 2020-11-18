Meta Price Tops $1.26 (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Meta has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00006957 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00025907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00154981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00896499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00204575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002123 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00369075 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,685,977 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

