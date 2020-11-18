Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.28

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 813561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.