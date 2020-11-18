Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,100 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the October 15th total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MMEDF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a neuro-pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines to improve health, promote wellness, and alleviate suffering. The company is primarily focusing on developing a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine to address the opioid crisis.

