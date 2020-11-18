Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,635,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco Inc in April 2020.

