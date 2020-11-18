Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 189.5% in October

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 868,000 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the October 15th total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MTSFF opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

