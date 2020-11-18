Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.11

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 3817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
Several brokerages have commented on MOD. Sidoti raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $601.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
