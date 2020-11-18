Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.11

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 3817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Several brokerages have commented on MOD. Sidoti raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $601.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

