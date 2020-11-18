Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) & Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Financial Survey

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Monster Beverage has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.9% of Monster Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Monster Beverage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monster Beverage and Primo Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage 0 3 10 0 2.77 Primo Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monster Beverage presently has a consensus price target of $84.23, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Primo Water has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.36%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Monster Beverage.

Profitability

This table compares Monster Beverage and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage 26.57% 27.95% 22.47% Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monster Beverage and Primo Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage $4.20 billion 10.75 $1.11 billion $2.03 42.14 Primo Water $2.39 billion 1.01 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Primo Water on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations. Monster Beverage Corporation sells its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster MAXX, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro, CaffÃ© Monster, Reign Total Body Fuel, Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, Predator, Live+, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play, Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, and Mutant brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

