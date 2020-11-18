MoonSwap Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $1.92 million and $2,972.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00397649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 8,854,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,742,033 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

