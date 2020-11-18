Morgan Stanley Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $22.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

UNM stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

