Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the October 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,058,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,600,000 after purchasing an additional 347,602 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 559,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000.

NYSE CAF opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

