Morgan Stanley Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $156.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.
WMT opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $423.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.