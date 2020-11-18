Morgan Stanley Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $156.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

WMT opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $423.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

