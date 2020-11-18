mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005490 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $38.60 million and $810,880.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,145.48 or 0.99886958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00028020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00021772 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00077044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 38,701,954 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

