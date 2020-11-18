M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,050 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.39% of M&T Bank worth $991,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 17,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 952.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

