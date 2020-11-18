M&T Bank Corp Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 237.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,136 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.46.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $914.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $864.31 and its 200 day moving average is $772.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

