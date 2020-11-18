M&T Bank Corp Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,336,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 125.1% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Sun Communities by 14.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Sun Communities by 27.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

