M&T Bank Corp Has $3.10 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,392,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $318.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.57. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

