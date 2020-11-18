M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

