M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,258 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of INGR opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.