M&T Bank Corp Sells 266 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. UBS Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.63.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

