M&T Bank Corp Sells 512 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $65,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.54.

NYSE:BURL opened at $225.02 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -175.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

