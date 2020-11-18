M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,638 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,226 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Kroger by 140.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,855,000 after buying an additional 2,534,946 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the second quarter worth about $69,281,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in The Kroger by 382.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,324,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,066,000 after buying an additional 1,842,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after buying an additional 1,459,955 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.