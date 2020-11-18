National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years.

NKSH opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKSH. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

