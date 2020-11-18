National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.
National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years.
NKSH opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.45.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
