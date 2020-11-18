National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $89.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $630.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 65.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.