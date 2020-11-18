Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 186.8% in October

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.