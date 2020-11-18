Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 186.8% in October

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.