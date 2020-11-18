Nestree (EGG) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. During the last week, Nestree has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $687,727.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,115.10 or 0.99726633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00028043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003006 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00021990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00077044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,749,597 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

