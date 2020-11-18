Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $480.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $2,605,366.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,652 shares of company stock worth $129,425,485 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

