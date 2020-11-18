Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Newmont by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,726.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

