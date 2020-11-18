Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,155,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,348,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.