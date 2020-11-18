Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 125.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In related news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $170,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $452,593.10. Insiders sold 42,367 shares of company stock worth $4,281,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

