Nexstar Media Group, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $16.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.87. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2022 earnings at $17.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

NXST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $104.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $452,593.10. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,367 shares of company stock worth $4,281,420 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

