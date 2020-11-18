Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,600.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,505.70. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

