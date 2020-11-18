NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,776 shares of company stock valued at $95,983,137 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

