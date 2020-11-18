Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 387.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 302,371 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.84.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

