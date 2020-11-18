NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.
NLOK stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.