NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

NLOK stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.