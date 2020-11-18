Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.87 EPS

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($3.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NVUS stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Novus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVUS shares. ValuEngine cut Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

In other Novus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp bought 92,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,497.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

